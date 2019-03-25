‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Guide: How to Find Mask Fragments

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice throws a lot of different items at players, some of which might not always have uses that are apparent at first glance. The various mask pieces found throughout the world are an example of that, and the high costs to acquire them might dissuade some people from doing so. Finding all the pieces to the item will grant players the Dancing Dragon Mask, and once you’ve completed it, you’ll find that it’s worth the investment.

The guide below will obviously contain spoilers for Sekiro depending on how far you’ve gotten in the game, so if you’ve just started, you might find yourself learning too much about the story. If that’s the case, just know that the mask grants players a way to become stronger. Considering how powerful enemies are in Sekiro, it’s clear why the mask is a worthwhile item to seek.

If you’re not deterred by spoilers and just want that mask, we’ve got all the steps for finding it listed below.

First Fragment

The location of the first piece of the mask shouldn’t be too much of a spoiler for someone who’s at least an hour or two in. Once players can visit the Hirata Estate through a memory, they can hop in the water and swim over to an island to the right of the bridge in the opening area. On that island resides a creepy vendor inside a blue vase who’s got a fondness for Treasure Carp Scales.

Checking the vendor’s inventory will reveal that there’s a mask fragment on sale for seven Treasure Carp Scales. These scales are a form of currency that can be found by killing fish of the same name in watery areas. Some of the scales can be acquired right near the vendor, but you’ll have to come back to this area later after acquiring more elsewhere to buy the fragment.

Second Fragment

With the first mask fragment in hand, you can expect to find the second at another vendor. This second procurer of goods is part of the merchant mob and not a vase dweller and can be found at the Abandoned Dungeon Entrance Sculptor’s Idol. Once you travel to that location, it’s impossible to miss the vendor sitting directly in front of you.

This vendor doesn’t want Treasure Carp Scales – they want your hard-earned Sen. You’ll have to save up quite a bit or supplement your income with the bags of Sen in your inventory to buy this fragment because it’s going rate is 5,000 Sen. After parting with that amount, the vendor will hand over the second fragment.

Third Fragment

Only one more fragment remains, and this last one can be found far into the game’s story. If “Fountainhead Palace” is an area you’ve only heard talks of from other character, you might not be ready to find this last fragment yet.

The third and final piece of the mask is found in the palace that exists high above the rest of the map. To find it, first travel to the Palace Grounds Sculptor’s Idol and return to a gate that’s just been unlocked. There’s a stream nearby with a grapple point above it that’ll lead you to a small cave. Out the other end of that cave is yet another vase merchant, one who tells you not to do business with the first. You’ll have to in order to get the mask though, and neither will ever know, so you’re free to buy the last mask fragment for 12 Treasure Carp Scales. It’s a steep price, but you’re luckily right next to a massive lake at that point, so check there for more.

What Does it Do?

So what does the mask after acquiring all the pieces? It’s not something that you can wear, but having it in your inventory means you can spend skill points earned with experience to increase attack power.

The only other way to increase attack power besides this mask is with Memories acquired from tremendous bosses, so the effect of the completed Dancing Dragon Mask is a valuable one. We’ve acquired the mask ourselves though haven’t had the chance to use it, but Destructoid reported that five skill points will net players an increase in attack power. Players who’ve gotten this far in the game will gain those points quickly and might not have as much to spend them on if they’re comfortable with the various skills they already own, so this mask will let you transfer those into power.

