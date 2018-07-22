New Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Gameplay Teased for PSX Southeast Asia

FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will make a gameplay appearance at PlayStation Experience South East Asia, the developer revealed.

The game that’s being created by the minds behind Dark Souls and Bloodborne and published by Activision was fully revealed in June at E3 and is now slated for an August appearance at PSX Southeast Asia. PlayStation Asia announced the news of the exclusive Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gameplay at the upcoming convention on Facebook with a video featuring FromSoftware’s marketing manager Yasuhiro Kitao as he previewed what’s to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At PSX Southeast Asia, we will be showing an exclusive gameplay video for the first time,” Kitao said. “It will be shown at a special mini-theatre inside the PSX venue; please come on down and check it out.”

Kitao didn’t expand on what the “mini-theatre” will be like, but it does sound similar to what PlayStation did during E3 with a showcase featuring four core games. Each game was showcased in an appropriate setting with the surrounding theatres created to fit the moods of the games with transitions between them as people moved to the next showing venue, so if that’s what’s in store for PSX Southeast Asia, there might be a Sekiro-themed venue waiting for attendees and viewers at home.

The FromSoftware game isn’t a PlayStation exclusive, but the gameplay that’s scheduled to be shown during the August 18-19 convention will be a new reveal. It’s scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but a release date beyond sometime in 2019 hasn’t been shared.

PSX Southeast Asia will be hosted in Bangkok, Thailand this year in August with already quite a few games being confirmed for the event. Sony’s bringing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice along with PSVR games like Blood & Truth and Astrobot: Rescue Mission while other big-name brands will also be attending. Resident Evil 2, Fortnite, and Sonic Mania Plus will all be showcased with more titles to be announced before the convention starts, titles that’ll be revealed through the PSX site and likely through Twitter in the same manner as the tweet below.

The remake of the classic survival-horror game, Resident Evil 2, is making its way to #PSXSEA2018. Come on down and be one of the first to try it in Southeast Asia! Stay tuned for more announcements of titles and event details here: https://t.co/9LRgnvuYJT #PlayEverythingPS4 pic.twitter.com/wmtEtiYtxq — PlayStation Asia (@PlayStationAsia) July 17, 2018

PSX Southeast Asia will run from August 18-19.