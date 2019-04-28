Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Mod Adds Thomas the Tank Engine as a Boss

The modding community has only continued to grow over recent years. This year alone, we’ve already seen some incredible mods pop up for the likes of Resident Evil 2 and even the recently released Mortal Kombat 11. That said, another title that hasn’t escaped the grasps of modders is FromSoftware‘s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. We may have already seen some beautiful creations for the game that are straight out of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City, but the latest mod brings one of the most popular characters in modding history to Sekiro – Thomas the Tank Engine.

Now, you may be wondering just how Sekiro would be able to take down the sentient locomotive, and well, it’s quite the sight to see. However, the video provided doesn’t exactly turn out the way the player probably wanted, but it does show that Thomas didn’t come to play.

The mod in question was created by Nexus Mods user Katalash. Recently uploaded to the popular modding destination, the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice mod replaces the Great Serpent with none other than Thomas the Tank Engine. To take the sting out of the fact that users will likely die by Thomas’ hand, the train whistle is included and it just makes everything hilarious.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Thomas the Tank Engine mod can be downloaded right here. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“‘SoulsBornIro’ or whatever else people might call FromSoftware’s games now doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well, but make no mistake: Sekiro is among the best of FromSoftware’s works. With one playthrough finished, a second underway, and the Demon Bell rung, Sekiro is just as exhilarating as it was the first time, and that doesn’t look like it’ll change on subsequent runs.”

