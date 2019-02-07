‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ System PC Recs Revealed

For those looking forward to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on PC, the team behind upcoming action game has just revealed what sort of rig you’ll need to play it the way it’s meant to be played.

To see if your system stacks up for the highly anticipated Souls-esque RPG, check out the minimum and recommended requirements below courtesy of Steam:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX 11 Compatible

As for the game itself, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice officially makes its debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 22, 2019. For more about the title:

“In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you are the “one-armed wolf”, a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself.

“Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face to face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat in a bloody confrontation.”

Excited for the latest adventure of revenge and honor by the team that brought us Bloodborne and Dark Souls?