Shadow of the Colossus PS4 Dev Team Has a Special Message for Fans

The remake of the beloved PlayStation 2 Shadow of the Colossus is finally here and many long-time fans have already eagerly jumped into the adventure of colossi and hope once more. With the title out now for PlayStation 4, gamers aren’t the only ones excited about the successful launch and to kick it off right, the developer team over at Bluepoint Games has just released a new video specifically for the fans.

The video, seen above, is a 90 second long clip that is all about their hopes for the player experience. Prior to launch, we’ve seen a few videos discussing the challenges Bluepoint faced when rebuilding such a beloved game from the ground up for the PlayStation 4. This video touches a bit on that, but really just focuses on their hopes for fans to enjoy their hard work and be swept away once more with the phenomenal narrative provided.

For those that played the amazing game back in 2005 for the PS2 release, you’ll remember that the narrative centered around a boy named Wander that braves great dangers and traverses forbidden lands in an effort to bring back a lost loved one. To accomplish his daunting task, Wander must defeat sixteen daunting Colossi – and as the name suggests, that proved to be no easy feat.

The remake brings that magic once more center stage to blend the classic feel with modern day technology. With remaking the title from the ground up specifically for the PlayStation 4 with the help of Bluepoint Games, this game proves to be a delicious blend of what we loved about the original with what new features can be used to make it even better.

For more about the game, out now on PS4:

Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival – a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life.

SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.

Explore vast forbidden lands filled with haunting ruins on a quest to bring a girl back to life.

Conquer an unforgettable menagerie of towering creatures, each presenting a uniquely crafted challenge to overcome.

The beloved all time classic gets rebuilt from the ground up for PlayStation 4 system.

And don’t forget about the Photo Mode!

“The thing that makes Photo Mode stand out is its power and flexibility. It’s an entire photo adjustment suite built into the game for you! Everything that I had access to as the Art Director, you have access to as the player. You can start with a filter and adjust all the way down to color balancing the shadows, midtones and highlights. Then on top of that, control the depth of field ranges and amounts, in addition to the vignette. That’s an amazing amount of control.

Adjusting the camera to get that perfect shot is super easy. Being able to switch the camera from the player to the horse offers up a ton of possibilities. Letting the team loose with it was incredible. The amount of different looks you can achieve is limitless. To top it off, being able to rotate the camera 90 degrees either way to generate portrait images means that lots of photos will be used as cell phone wallpapers! That’s not all: you’re able to leave some of the filters running as you play, giving you exciting degrees of control over how the game looks in motion.”