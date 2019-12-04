Shadow of the Colossus Remake Team Teases Its PS5 Game

Developer Bluepoint Games made a name for itself this generation remastering and remaking different PlayStation games. More specifically, it has earned the attention of many with Gravity Rush Remastered, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and most recently the remake of Shadow of the Colossus. That said, in the past it has referred to its next project — which is in development for PS5 — as its biggest yet. More recently, it has noted the project it has cooking is its best work yet, and something it’s very proud of.

“We originally remastered Shadow of the Colossus for the PS3 and then remade it for the PS4,” said company president Marco Thrush while speaking to Segment Next .”It’s the only one we’ve touched twice and to date it is our greatest achievement, so it’s easy to say that is our personal favorite. However, there’s no question in our minds that our current project will become the achievement we’re most proud of.”

Thrush continued:

“Fortunately the Bluepoint Engine and toolset has been in development for many years. We have significantly invested in ways that allow our process of remastering or remaking games to be powerful and efficient. It is flexible and able to take advantage of any hardware.”

Unfortunately, Thrush stopped here while talking about the project, though interestingly noted it will share more details when Sony Interactive Entertainment is ready to make an official announcement.

As you will know, Bluepoint hasn’t disclosed what it’s working on. We know it’s a remake, but that’s it. However, there have been rumors and reports throwing a few names around. Of these, there’s been the most scuttlebutt about a remake of Demon’s Souls. In addition this, there’s also been mention of Metal Gear Solid and Legend of Dragoon. That said, considering that the project is seemingly being made in conjunction with Sony Interactive Entertainment, suggests that the second option is off the table, considering it’s owned by Konami.

