New Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer Focuses on Combat

Square Enix’s latest gameplay trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider previews some of Lara Croft’s brutal moves that players will employ to survive the experience.

The new trailer, this one called “Combat Tactics,” does exactly what the name suggests and features back-to-back scenes of Croft making short work of enemies. From hiding in the jungle’s flora to stringing people up from the trees, the trailer makes it look as though nothing is off limits for Croft.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Become one with the jungle in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, with a new range of guerrilla tactics,” the trailer’s description teases. “Strike suddenly and disappear like a jaguar, use mud as camouflage, and instill fear in enemies to sow chaos.”

We see quite the variety of those tactics in the short 45 seconds that the trailer lasts as well. The opening scenes show her covering herself with mud and sticking close to jungle plants to avoid being detected while stealthily dispatching enemies with knives to continue being unseen. Sometimes these happen from behind the enemies while other times Croft jumps down from above like a kill straight out of Assassin’s Creed.

The last three gritty encounters show Croft getting much more creative with her kills. She shoots an enemy in the back with an arrow attached to a rope before hoisting them up the side of a tree and wrapping the rope around their neck. The next shows a tamer encounter with a bottle being smashed over an unaware enemy’s head while the final clip showing off a new tool in Croft’s arsenal. She shoots an enemy with an arrow that’s giving off some type of steam-like effect at the end, and while it doesn’t kill the target, it leads to them turning around and shooting others in what might be a state of confusion caused by whatever was on the arrow.

Square Enix’s combat trailer is just the latest of several that have been released over the past few weeks as the game approaches its upcoming release date. One of the more recent ones was all about the tombs that the Tomb Raider has to traverse, a trailer fittingly dubbed “Deadly Tombs.” That one’s about as long as the combat trailer that was released today, so it seems like this’ll be the norm leading up to the game’s release, hopefully with some longer trailer peppered in.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 14.