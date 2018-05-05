Full Tomb Raider Cosplay Guide Detailed by Square Enix

With Shadow of the Tomb Raider coming soon and the film based off of the first in Lara Croft’s origins journey doing surprisingly well, it’s no surprise that the cosplayer community has taken note. To make convention season a little easier, Square Enix has provided an incredibly detailed guide on how to nail that perfect Lara Croft look.

They even supplied detailed descriptions for certain components to explain why the way they are in the upcoming game, with minor tweaks from the first two titles such as, “In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara is one with the Jungle. She uses what she can find in her surroundings to create and upgrade new weapons and equipment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When looking at some of the additional components that can be equipped for the perfect cosplay, they added “For example, Lara builds her makeshift knife from metal salvaged from the environment. From that rough metal piece, Lara is able to sharpen, solidify, and personalize that tool to make it her own.”

From the type of boots she wears, to her preferred gun holster – this guide is incredibly detailed. Color swatches, materials used, positioning, it couldn’t be more perfect. You can check out the entire “Gear Guide” right here for everything you need to know from the position of her pony tail, to the knee pads on her pants.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 15th. I recently got to play a few hours of the game myself, and you can check out my first impressions of the next journey for Croft right here.

For those looking to see how Lara Croft’s origins story closes, there will be four versions of the game available:

Standard

Digital Deluxe

Croft Edition

Ultimate Edition

The standard edition is available for the usual price of $59.99, while the Digital Deluxe version comes in at 10 dollars more. The Croft Edition will run at $89.99 and the Ultimate at $199.99.

There is a benefit to going above and beyond the standard edition. For the Digital Deluxe and up, a 48 early access period will be granted for players before the full game goes live. It also comes with an additional skills booster pack, the stunning soundtrack, and additional character DLC.

The Croft Edition comes with all of the above with an additional Season Pass included. For those that are like me and love a solid collector’s edition, the Ultimate Edition will come with the iconic Lara Croft in statue form as well as an ice axe bottle opener and a flash light themed to the game.

For those looking forward to additional content for the upcoming title, Square Enix described the Season Pass as “a new adventure every month.” This will include post-campaign content to utilize the social hub that is “bigger than ever” with weekly Tomb Challenges and more!