‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ Reveals First DLC, “The Forge”

Now that players have had some time to dive deep into the final story of Lara Croft’s origins story with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Square Enix has just revealed the game’s first DLC: The Forge.

The upcoming DLC will be free for those that already have the Season Pas, whereas those that don’t will have to purchase it for $4.99 when it becomes available next month.

According to the company, “In “The Forge”, Lara must brave the lava-flooded Forge of the fallen gods to uncover the secrets of Kuwaq Yaku. Throughout her journey, Lara will uncover details about a friend’s ancient legacy, and overcome a danger long thought to be lost in flame. “The Forge” delivers a brand-new challenge tomb, playable in both solo and co-op. Players who complete the challenge tomb will be rewarded with the Grenadier skill, Brocken outfit, and Umbrage 3-80 weapon.”

This is the first of seven monthly DLC that the Season Pass has to offer. For those that love to co-op or take on Challenge Tombs, there is a lot of content on the way! The Season Pass is available now for $29.99 if you want instant access to all of the content at launch for a cheaper price!

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also check out our full review right here as well as a small snippet below:

“When the origins arc first began its journey back in 2013, fans of the iconic Lara Croft were invited on a journey based upon a merciless pace of evolution. For veterans of the franchise, we know Croft as this badass, confident adventurer that can take on any challenge. The rebooted series shows a much different journey, a metamorphosis from a young adult into a weathered survivor with a thirst for knowledge.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the thrilling conclusion to the trilogy and the final installment tells a gripping tale of duality, humanity, and immense growth. The stakes are much higher this time for Croft and her friend Jonah as the pair must face an onset apocalypse and what it means to be human in the face incredible tragedy.”