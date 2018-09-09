New Shadow of the Tomb Raider Video Highlights Its Xbox One X Enhancements

Today, publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal released a brand-new Shadow of the Tomb Raider video that highlights the game’s variety of enhancements on the Xbox One X, the world’s most powerful console.

According to the video, Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the supped-up console will support Native 4K Ultra HD, something it pitches as, the “highest gameplay resolution,” as well as HDR support, meaning colors will be more vibrant and contrast will be improved. The latter is especially noticeable in some of the game’s more colorful locations, such as the streets of Conzumel, while the former sticks out in virtually every detail of the game.

The action-adventure game will also support “true 3D audio” on the system, meaning the whistling bullets and powerfully flowing rivers will sound even crisper and more realistic. There will also be enhanced texture resolution to add a further layer of realism, as well as the option to play in a mode that favors resolution over framerate, and vice-versa.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is hardly the prettiest or most graphically impressive game you’ll play this year, but it does look, visually, pretty good, and obviously wears its AAA foundation on its sleeve in this regard. Further, there are some moments, particularly, the outdoor traversal sections of the game, that are executed really well and with cinematic flair. In other words, it’s the type of game that will pop with Xbox One X’s innards powering it.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is scheduled to release next week, on September 14th.

Below, you can read more about the game, and if you haven’t already, be sure to check out its other new trailer that shows off its environments and teases its photo mode.

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

