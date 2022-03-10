Shadow Warrior 3 March 10 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Shadow Warrior 3 update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PS Now. To accompany the release of the update, developer Flying Wild Hog and publisher Devolver Digital have provided the patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. Unfortunately, the update doesn’t do anything super consequential and doesn’t come bearing any new content.

While we have the patch notes for the update, we don’t have any information in regards to the file sizes of the update, which is to say we can’t offer any insight into how long the update will take to download other than it shouldn’t be a very big download considering the smaller size of the patch notes.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for today’s update, and also the patch noted for the March 8 update if you missed those or because you just booted the game up for the first time in a few days.

March 10 Patch Notes:

Fixed Tanuki not moving on after respawning in Motoko’s Thunderdome level

Fixed issues with the end of the Ice Raft sequence in the fast and the furry level

Fixed audio issues

Fixed several games

Improved save data stability

Level optimization

French localization improvements

March 8 Patch Notes:

Fixed issue with the raccoon not running away in sequence at Motoko Cave level after respawn – The Raccoon will now run faster than ever!

Fixed too late ending of Raft sequence at Avalanche level which often caused the death of player – We’ve seen a lot of players having issues with the raft, hopefully with this change done to it the raft will not cause any more headaches to the player base.

Fixed a bunch of audio issues

Fixed several crashes – A lot of the crashes reported have now been fixed in the new build, if you by any chance encounter crash after the update, please make sure to verify the game files

Improved save data stability – There should be no more corrupted save data, or at least the chance of such issue occurring has been put to a minimum.

Optimization across levels for a smoother experience 🙂

Various French localization fixes.

Shadow Warrior 3 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, in addition to buying the game outright, those on PC, PS4, and PS5 can access the game through PlayStation Now. Below, you can read more about it:

“Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.”