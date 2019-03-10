New ‘Shenmue III’ Trailer Revealed

Today, to cap its panel at the Monaco Anime Game Internationl Conference (MAGIC), Ys Net revealed a brand-new Shenmue III trailer.

The trailer is mostly cutscene and story heavy, but there are some glimpses at combat alongside a variety of different characters players will come across on their journeys.

Further, in a new Kickstarter update, it’s revealed that the game’s development “is steadily moving forward,” and that Ys Net is hoping to show off more soon. You’d expect a new trailer from the game to be showed at E3 2019 during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s media showcase, but with PlayStation skipping the show, Shenmue III will likely be skipping as well, unless it shows up at PC Gamer’s presentation.

Shenmue III is poised to release — barring any delay — on August 27 via the PS4 and PC. It will cost $59.99 USD.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor an Xbox One port, but neither have been ruled out either.

For more salient news and media on the upcoming action-adventure game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the highly-anticipated title by clicking right here. For more information on the game itself, here’s a brief elevator pitch from Ys Net:

“Shenmue III sees the continuation of the epic story-driven saga. The player controls teenage martial artist Ryo Hazuki as he investigates his father’s murder.

“Players must explore the game’s open world, searching for clues, examining objects and talking to non-player characters for information, taking them further into enemy territory, deeper into mystery, and even closer to their destiny.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How does the new trailer look? Will you be picking this one up when it releases in August?

