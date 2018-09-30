‘Shenmue I & II’ Being Considered For Nintendo Switch

Last month, Sega gloriously brought back its Shenmue franchise with the return of the first two games in the series for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. And while some players feel like they haven't aged particularly well, the community was thrilled to see Ryo and company back for the most part. And now Sega could be bringing him to another platform.

Earlier this month, a poll surfaced with fans being asked what games they want to see on the Nintendo Switch. While Jet Set Radio series topped the most-wanted list, Shenmue I & II was close behind -- and Sega may make that a reality sooner rather than later.

During Tokyo Game Show earlier this month, 4Gamer had a chat with localization producer Eigo Kasahara and localization director Hiroji Noguchi about the possibility of the Shenmue saga coming to Nintendo Switch. They didn't confirm anything about the game coming, but they didn't seem to deny it either.

When asked by 4Gamer about the possibility, here's the responses they gave:

Noguchi: The fans have really shown their love for Shenmue – and for that, I really am grateful. Personally, I think it'd be great if you could play Shenmue on the Switch anywhere…

Kasahara: Whether or not we can do something like that in reality, we're taking the fan's opinions into consideration. Following up on that might take some time, but it's definitely something I want to consider.

So, again, nothing is set in stone in regards to Shenmue coming to Switch, but it appears that Sega could be keen to the idea. And, besides, we're seeing all sorts of surprises from the company lately. Just a few days ago, they announced that Virtua Racing was making a comeback on the Switch, after several years of making the rounds on the arcade circuit and select Sega home consoles.

So we'll see what happens. For the time being, Sega certainly has its hands full with other classics, including forthcoming Sega Ages games like Phantasy Star and Space Harrier, as well as the racing game Team Sonic Racing.

We'll keep you informed once an official announcement is made!