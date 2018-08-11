Shenmue I & II Gets New Trailer Introducing Its Nostalgic Cast

Sega has released a new Shenmue I & II remaster trailer introducing newcomers to some of the game’s central characters and reminding Sega Dreamcast gamers of the cast they fell in love with all those years ago.

The new trailer follows the basic character introduction format, and features the game’s protagonist Ryo Hazuki, the antagonist Lan Di, the heroine Shenua, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new video is notably the second in an ongoing series by Sega that explores the world of Shenmue. The first video detailed the storyline of the first two games, and Ryo’s journey to avenge his father. You can watch it here.

Shenmue I and II is poised to arrive in just 10 days on August 21 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. So presumably, if any more videos in the aforementioned series are coming, they will need to arrive soon, because it’s almost time to revisit one of the most influential series of its time in preparation for Shenmue III, which is currently scheduled to release sometime next year.

Below, you can read a general overview of the package, as well as a story pitch (courtesy of Sega):

Originally released for the Dreamcast in 2000 and 2001, Shenmue I & II is an open world action adventure combining jujitsu combat, investigative sleuthing, RPG elements, and memorable mini-games. It pioneered many aspects of modern gaming, including open world city exploration, and was the game that coined the Quick Time Event (QTE). It was one of the first games with a persistent open world, where day cycles to night, weather changes, shops open and close and NPCs go about their business all on their own schedules. Its engrossing epic story and living world created a generation of passionate fans, and the game consistently makes the list of “greatest games of all time”.

Story

A tale of revenge.

In 1986, teenage jujitsu artist Ryo Hazuki returns to the dojo of his father, Iwao Hazuki, only to witness his murder by a Chinese man, Lan Di. Lan Di steals a mysterious artifact known as the Dragon Mirror. Ryo vows to avenge his father’s death and sets out tracing Lan Di’s path.

The first game in the series, Shenmue begins the tale as Ryo travels around Yokosuka, Japan, gathering clues about his father’s murder and dealing with nefarious gangsters along the way.

The sequel Shenmue II continues Ryo’s quest, this time crossing the sea to Hong Kong, China. Ryo ventures deeper into the criminal underworld, meeting martial arts masters who aid him on his journey and offer insight into his father’s death, and unravels the mysteries of the Dragon Mirror that his father kept hidden.