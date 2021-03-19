Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster Release Date Revealed

Atlus today revealed that Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, the enhanced version of the cult classic video game, will release on May 25th for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Additionally, anyone who pre-orders the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to access to video game four days early on May 21st.

More specifically, the new remaster of the video game includes additional difficulty settings, save suspension, Japanese and English voiceover, an alternative branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha, and more. The Digital Deluxe Edition of the video game also includes a bunch of bonus features and content including the "Maniax Pack" which adds Dante from the Devil May Cry series.

ATLUS Director Kazuyuki Yamai has a special message for all #SMT3 fans! Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam on May 25, 2021. Pre-order now: https://t.co/mvmrIhWslG pic.twitter.com/56l8ZXrjH9 — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) March 19, 2021

Here is how Atlus officially describes Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster:

"What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs."

As noted above, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster is set to release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 25th. Anyone the pre-orders the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to start playing four days prior to that on May 21st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming remaster right here.

