Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Impressions: Redefining the Apocalypse

Ahead of Shin Megami Tensei V's debut on Nintendo Switch later this year, Shin Megami Tensei: Nocture, the first mainline Shin Megami Tensei game released in North America and Europe back in 2003, is getting an updated re-release as Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster for Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. Nocturne redefined the Shin Megami Tensei series' combat and codified its aesthetic in a way that continues to influence the entire Megami Tensei franchise to this day. Based on our first few hours with the game, the HD Remaster improves upon the game's already stellar base with graphical and "quality of life" upgrades that should turn it into a great modern starting point for new fans interested in the JRPG series.

Following a preview event, Atlus USA provided ComicBook.com with a PlayStation 4 code to check out the game's first few hours. That gave us the chance to become acquainted with our high school friends, observe Tokyo becoming a demon-infested, post-apocalyptic hellscape, and watch our main character transform into the Demi-fiend before exploring a few different locations and facing the game's first boss.

(Photo: Atlus)

The HD Remaster is beautiful, with the updated high-definition character models and environments enhancing the game's already bold artistic style. The only time this shine fell away was during a brief pre-rendered cutscene that appeared as it did in the original game.

The HD Remaster also has a brand new English localization (plus French, German, Italian, and Spanish subtitles). It gives players the option to choose between Japanese voice acting with English subtitles or -- for the first time -- full English voice acting for the main characters. Atlus USA didn't have a cast list available to share, but some of these voices will be familiar to fans of Shin Megami Tensei's spinoff Persona series. At least as far as we've played, the new script and voice performances are both on par with the high quality of Atlus's most recent releases. The game's soundtrack doesn't appear to have been altered, which is fine since it's excellent already. It comes through crisp and clear while exploring, though the battle music does sound a bit muffled in comparison.

We'll save most of our thoughts on the game's core gameplay for our review next month. Still, it's worth mentioning that Nocturne introduced the press-turn battle system to the Shin Megami Tensei series and refined its demon-negotiating mechanics, both progenitors to the gameplay found in the most recent Persona games. Players convince demons to join their team and, rather than being summoned for their skills as in Persona, they act like traditional JRPG party members. There's also demon fusing done in the Cathedral of Shadows. This process received some welcome tweaks in the HD Remaster, streamlining the process by allowing players to carry over the demon skills they want without saving their game and then reloading if the previously random results didn't go the way they hoped. With the main characters being high school kids, these mechanics make Nocture feel like a natural next step for any fans of Persona 5 looking for their next JRPG adventure, sans managing their protagonist's day-to-day life (apocalyptic hellscape and all).

The original Nocture was a notoriously challenging game, and the HD Remaster includes some concessions to modern players who may want to experience the story with less frustration. Players can now create a suspend save at any time outside of combat, which should be a welcome addition even for hardcore players. Free DLC also adds a "Merciful" difficulty to the game for those wanting a smoother experience than what's offered by the Normal setting (Hard is also an option for those looking for a real challenge).

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne looks to be the best kind of remaster by all accounts. It's a remaster that stays faithful to the original while implementing additive touches that make the game a strictly better experience. With Persona 5 Strikers in the rear-view and Shin Megami Tensei V months away, the HD Remaster couldn't be coming at a better time, and it appears to be a game that Shin Megami Tensei and JRPG fans should be eagerly anticipating.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster releases for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 24th. You can keep an eye out for our full review of the game nearer to its release.