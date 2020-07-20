Shin Megami Tensei V Releasing for Nintendo Switch in 2021

As part of today's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, Nintendo announced that Shin Megami Tensei V will officially release next year for the Nintendo Switch. A brief new trailer showed off what appears to be the game's protagonist and setting, though little is known about the title otherwise. The game, which was first teased in January 2017, certainly seems to be in line with what a Shin Megami Tensei video game has been in the past, however.

"The next numbered entry in ATLUS’ beloved Shin Megami Tensei series is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch," today's press release reads in part. "In this epic role-playing game, order itself has crumbled and chaos reigns over all. Shin Megami Tensei V will have a simultaneous global launch on Nintendo Switch in 2021."

The time for creation has come, follow your will and decide the world’s fate The newest entry to the classic RPG series from @Atlus_West, #ShinMegamiTensei V, arrives exclusively on #NintendoSwitch as a simultaneous worldwide release in 2021! #SMT5 pic.twitter.com/o3eJVpIlbv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2020

Though it has been known that the title was in development, today's trailer marks the best look yet at the next numbered Shin Megami Tensei title. Previous odds and ends about the upcoming title have largely been broadly about the world in which it takes place, and the 2021 launch window is probably the biggest news about the game from today.

Shin Megami Tensei V, as noted above, is scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch next year. According to this most recent trailer, it will be a worldwide release featuring English and Japanese voiceover in addition to English subtitles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise right here.

