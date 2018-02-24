New Shining Resonance Refrain Gameplay, English Voiceover Introduced by SEGA

Earlier this week, SEGA announced that its next entry into the Shining game franchise, Shining Resonance Refrain, will be headed west this summer. Today, Sega uncovered a little more about the game during a special live stream, including how it will play and what the English voice cast will sound like. Check out the stream above, which includes a look at some of the quests available, then scroll down for more information.

The game comes ten years after the release of the PlayStation 3 title, Shining Force, and brings back all of the elements — including its incredible music, as the JRPG-style gameplay that makes the series so unique — for a 4K HD audience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shining Resonance Refrain‘s description on Steam provides a better look at the story and some of the characters who will be joining your party:

Play as Yuma Ilvern and stop the Empire from exploiting the power of the ancient dragons, including the soul of the Shining Dragon within you. With the help of your friends, realize your destiny, save Astoria, and unleash the strength you’ve always had locked away. In the original game, previously released only in Japan, Imperial Princess Excella was an unplayable character, but in the new “Refrain Mode” in Shining Resonance Refrain, both she and Dragonslayer Jinas can be added as party members for a new experience – just be sure to save this for your second playthrough to avoid any spoilers! As an added bonus, all of the extra cosmetic items and side quests are included in this remaster. Dragons were long thought to be extinct, and because Yuma holds the ability to transform into the Shining Dragon, he was taken as a captive of the Empire. With the help of the Dragoneers, Sonia, princess of Astoria, pleads with Yuma to aid them in their fight to save their land from the Empire’s dominion. Typically timid, will Yuma find the courage to realize the strength he has within him?

Shining Resonance Refrain is headed to the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch some time later this year.