Happy Gilmore's Christopher McDonald Stars in New PGA Tour 2K21 Trailer

A new teaser for PGA Tour 2K21 has been released, and it stars Christopher McDonald, better known as Shooter McGavin from the film Happy Gilmore! In the trailer, McDonald plays a round of online golf against cover athlete Justin Thomas, WWE wrestler The Miz, and rapper Schoolboy Q. The trailer ends with McDonald coming up short against his opponents, and throwing a true, Shooter McGavin style tantrum as a result, vowing to practice and take his revenge. For fans of the classic Adam Sandler film, it's an excellent piece of marketing! The trailer can be viewed in the Tweet embedded below.

McDonald's presence in the game's latest trailer is fairly surprising but quite welcome. Happy Gilmore was released back in 1996, and the film has managed to maintain a faithful following, over the years. In the movie, McDonald's Shooter McGavin acts as a primary antagonist to Sandler's titular character. After being kicked out of hockey, Gilmore becomes a professional golfer, bringing a less refined style of play with him. This irks McGavin, sparking a rivalry between the two players. As Gilmore climbs through the ranks, McGavin increasingly throws enraged fits. The ending for the PGA Tour 2K21 trailer pays homage to this aspect of the character, and it really works well.

PGA Tour 2K21 is the first entry in the series from 2K Sports. The game will feature 15 licensed courses from the PGA tour, a course designer mode, commentary, and 12 professional golfers. Unfortunately, it seems that neither Shooter McGavin nor Happy Gilmore will actually appear in the game as playable characters. For now, fans will just have to enjoy the trailer and hope for some DLC, down the line!

PGA Tour 2K21 is set to release August 21st on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

