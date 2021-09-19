Shroud Reveals Battlefield 2042’s Big Advantage Over Call of Duty: Vanguard

Twitch star Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek believes that EA’s upcoming release of Battlefield 2042 could have a leg up on Activision’s Call of Duty: Vanguard in one big way when both titles launch later this fall. While Shroud’s opinion on this matter is clearly quite subjective, if the larger gaming audience ends up agreeing with him in the coming months, it could determine how this year’s battle between the massive shooter franchises ends up playing out.

During a recent stream on Twitch, Shroud was asked to compare the upcoming Battlefield and Call of Duty titles against one another. For Shroud, he revealed that Battlefield 2042 might end up being superior to Call of Duty: Vanguard simply because it boasts better gameplay, specifically when it comes to using the various weapons that are available. “I have always preferred Battlefield’s gameplay to Call of Duty’s. It’s gotten pretty similar. Battlefield’s gunplay, in my opinion, is better than Call of Duty’s,” Shroud said on Twitch. While this might be surprising for some fans to hear, Shroud did note that he believes the difference between the two is quite small in the grand scheme of things. “But it’s very similar. Like, we’re talking just the tiniest difference,” he went on to say.

Still, the fact that Shroud thinks that Battlefield 2042 will feel better to play clearly has him that much more interested in playing it compared to Call of Duty: Vanguard. While both games will surely have their own benefits and drawbacks, much of the sentiment around Battlefield 2042 seems to be more positive at the moment compared to Vanguard. Even though 2042 just received a delay to November, a large number of fans seem to be much more interested in trying out the latest Battlefield title compared to the annualized Call of Duty game. Whether or not that excitement continues through launch remains to be seen, but either way, it should be interesting to see both titles duke it out once they arrive.

