New Sifu Update Released for PS5 and PS4

A new update for Sifu has today been released for those on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. This same patch is one that went live for PC users just a few days back, but developer Sloclap announced at the time that the PlayStation version of the update wouldn’t be coming until later on. Now, that patch has become available and it brings some notable adjustments to the action title.

For the most part, update 1.07 in Sifu brings about a number of common bug fixes and other tweaks to the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game. In addition to these adjustments, though, the most noteworthy new thing that has been added to the game is Mandarin Chinese voiceover. Given that Sifu has been a massive hit in China, this move is one that will be greatly beneficial to those who live in the country.

To coincide with this update’s release, Sloclap also released a new video today that shows off how the studio recorded the Chinese dialogue for Sifu. The video itself is only about three minutes in length, but it provides some interesting insight into how this aspect of the title was developed.

If you’d like to see the full patch notes for Sifu update 1.07, you can find them attached down below. You can also read our own review of the game right here if you’re interested.

Sound design:

Added Mandarin Chinese voice over



Design:

Tweaks on camera : a pass has been done on all levels to remove camera collision and visibility on some level environments that could block the view during combat.

Fixed the infinite loop exploit of hitting an enemy already down with the sweep attack.

Fixed an issue where Fajar would stop attacking the player in the second phase

Fixed the Blade technique infinite loop exploit against Kuroki

The shrine rewards unlocks are now always saved when finishing a level. (It was only saved if the level was finished with a younger age before)



UX/UI:

High Contrast Display is now available for Playstation users

Display additional input combinaison on controller layout

Fixed issues with remapping Focus for keyboard users

Fixed subtitles being cropped when resizing



HUD:

Fixed issue for the Japanese PS4 version where remapping the interaction input could block the navigation in some menus.



Dev:

Fixed multiple bugs and crashes

Performance optimization



Art: