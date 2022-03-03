Sifu Update 1.07 Announced, Patch Notes Revealed

Sifu developer Sloclap has announced an all-new update for its popular action title. This update, which is version 1.07, is available to download right this moment on PC, but won’t be coming to PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 until next week. And while the update isn’t all that vast, it does make the game much more accessible in one region.

Likely the biggest new addition to Sifu with this new update is that of Mandarin Chinese voiceover. Since launching roughly a month ago, Sifu has already been a massive hit, with China proving to be one of its biggest markets. As such, Sloclap was quick to add Chinese voiceover work to the game to make it that much more accessible to those in the country who may be looking to play it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of this addition to Sifu, most of the other changes that have come with this patch are pretty small. For those waiting on a more substantial update of some sort to arrive, Sloclap has confirmed that it will be releasing a larger patch later this year in May.

If you’d like to check out these full new patch notes for Sifu update 1.07, you can find them down below. Conversely, if you’re waiting to get this update for yourself on PS5 and PS4, you can expect it to arrive on Monday, March 7th.

Sound design :

Added Mandarin Chinese voice over‍

Design :

Tweaks on camera: a pass has been done on all levels to remove camera collision and visibility on some level environments that could block the view during combat.

Fixed the infinite loop exploit of hitting an enemy already down with the sweep attack.

Fixed an issue where Fajar would stop attacking the player in the second phase

Fixed the Blade technique infinite loop exploit against Kuroki

The shrine rewards unlocks are now always saved when finishing a level. (It was only saved if the level was finished with a younger age before)‍

UX/UI:

High Contrast Display is now available for Playstation users

Display additional input combinasion on controller layout

Fixed issues with remapping Focus for keyboard users

Fixed subtitles being cropped when resizing‍

HUD:

Fixed issue for the Japanese PS4 version where remapping the interaction input could block the navigation in some menus.‍

Dev:

Fixed multiple bugs and crashes

Performance optimization‍

Art :

Fixed minor issues with level art & lighting

Fixed Chinese calligraphy mistakes in the Sanctuary – still WIP thanks @materwelonz!