Sifu Trailer Previews New Difficulty Modes

Sifu developers Sloclap shared a roadmap recently that showed what's planned for the game throughout the rest of the year. That roadmap began with an update planned for May wherein players would get difficulty modes to choose from depending on how hard they want the game to be. The update continuing those difficulty settings and more will release on May 3rd, Sloclap said, and ahead of its release, a new trailer was released to preview how those different difficulty modes will compare to one another.

The three difficulty levels to be added in the May 3rd update are "Student," "Disciple," and "Master." The Disciple difficulty represents the baseline Sifu experience, so even though this update will largely appeal to those who wanted to have an option to make Sifu a bit easier in parts or overall, you'll also have the opportunity to make it more challenging, too, by choosing the Master difficulty level.

Previews of each of those difficulty modes can be seen below alongside the trailer showcasing them.

Sifu Difficulty Options

Student

An easier difficulty level, for players who want an experience that is more forgiving but still challenging.

Your character has more health and ages slower, enemies are less aggressive and fight with simplified combos.

Disciple

The classic Sifu experience, for players who want to enjoy the game's original level of difficulty.

Master

A harder difficulty level for seasoned players who want an even more challenging experience.

Your character is more vulnerable, enemies are relentless and fight with more intricate patterns.

The trailer for these new difficulty settings specified that the bosses would also adopt new patterns in the Master level as well, so if you've got a favorite boss you already love to play against, you can look forward to a different kind of challenge when playing against them on that setting.

For those who do want to tackle this higher difficulty level, you'll have a new "Advanced Training" feature to take part in within this next update, too, to prep you for Master. An outfit selector is coming in the same update as well with more features planned throughout the rest of the year in the summer, fall, and winter updates.

Sifu's spring update with the new difficulty modes and more releases on May 3rd.