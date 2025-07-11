Resident Evil Survival Unit Reveals Release Window & Pre-Registration Details

Earlier this month, Aniplex announced Resident Evil Survival Unit, a new mobile game in the Resident Evil franchise. Very few details were available with the initial reveal, but fans were eager to learn more. On July 10th, a special YouTube video aired, offering more details about the upcoming Resident Evil game. This included narrowing in on the release window, as well as the details for how gamers can pre-register for this upcoming real-time strategy game.

The official announcement video offered more details about this upcoming mobile title. Executive Producer Shinji Hashimoto takes gamers through everything they need to know about Resident Evil Survival Unit. Most notably, Hashimoto confirms that the new Resident Evil mobile game “is scheduled to begin service by the end of 2025.” This isn’t an exact release date just yet, but it does confirm that gamers will be able to play Resident Evil Survival Unit by the end of this year.

Along with the release date reveal, Hashimoto dives into the inspiration behind the game. He shares why the team decided to make a strategy game based on the Resident Evil franchise, feeling its “unique survival element” was a natural fit for the genre. The presentation also clarifies that Resident Evil Survival Unit features a “parallel storyline distinct from the original titles.”

Although there’s a good bit of talking in front of a real-life set, the video does also feature some developmental gameplay footage that gives us a first look at the new Resident Evil game. This includes a few character overviews, letting us know who we’ll meet as the events of the story unfold.

Resident Evil Survival Unit Pre-Registration Rewards

Like many mobile games, Resident Evil Survival Unit has launched pre-registration ahead of its release. The official website for the game has been updated to include details on how to pre-register. Pre-registration is available starting July 10th in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. All gamers who pre-register will get a few starter rewards that will help them begin their Resident Evil Survival Unit journey. These rewards are:

10 Special Flare Gun

200 Food 1K

200 Lumber 1K

400 Iron 100

100 Oil 100

10 Speedup (5 min)

Most of these items will no doubt be useful for gamers’ survival in the harsh world of Resident Evil. The speedups, however, look to be a way to pass time in the game. This suggests there will be some cooldown mechanics involved. Along with these automatic rewards, new additions will be unlocked as new milestones are achieved.

The pre-registration milestone rewards for Resident Evil Survival Unit

The Resident Evil Survival Unit pre-registration milestone rewards are as follows:

100K Registrations: 10 Advanced Flare Guns

200K Registrations: 200K Rewards Package

300K Registrations: 20 Speedups (5 minutes)

500K Registrations: 1000 Gems (Free)

700K Registrations: 1 Base Skin (7 Days)

1 Million Registrations: 10 Special Flare Guns

As gamers pre-register, these rewards will be unlocked and available for everyone when Resident Evil Survival Unit launches later this year. If you’re interested in playing the game, you can pre-register in your preferred app store to snag these extra rewards at launch.

Resident Evil Survival Unit will be a free-to-play mobile title, with optional in-game purchases.