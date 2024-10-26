Silent Hill 2 Players Left Disturbed by Mysterious Room in the Remake

Silent Hill 2 players have been left disturbed by a mysterious room in the new remake of the game. Just like the 2001 PS2 original, the Silent Hill 2 Remake masters the feeling of atmosphere. And one of the ways it does this is by combining attention to detail and mystery, the latter of which is achieved by little environmental bread crumbs that leave players curious and on the edge of their seat.

For example, in room 210 in the Woodside Apartments one of the walls has a human silhouette. And we don’t know why. It is never explained in the game. Because of this, not only does it add to the creepy and unsettling atmosphere of the game, as well build out its world, but it leaves fans wondering if there’s anything more to it. In other words, it leaves players wondering if there is a mystery to solve because surely it is not a random human silhouette, but it seemingly is just that.

To this end, one of the top posts on the Silent Hill 2 Reddit page this week is a post wondering about this human silhouette in room 210 in the Woodside Apartments.

As the comments point out, this is most likely nothing more than t scare players and, again, create an atmosphere, something the game does better than just about every other horror game before it.

There are other explanations for this mysterious room though. Some think it is a nod to Japanese horror movie Pulse, which is possible, especially given the Japanese roots of the Silent Hill series.

And then there are other theories that suggest there is much deeper meaning to not just this silhouette, but to the other ones as well.

“The silhouettes symbolize James’ inability to move past his trauma as his inner self is bound to the rigid confines of his mind,” reads one comment. “He wants to reach out and scream, but the walls of his mind keep repressing his thoughts, so the silhouettes are his subconscious appearing to alert him and tell him to wake up.”

Of course, right now all we have is speculation. The reality is there is probably nothing more to it than simply environmental dress up and storytelling. Whatever the case, it is very effective. So effective players are assuming there is more to the silhouettes, and maybe there are, but this just speculation for now.