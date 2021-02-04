Silent Hill Composer Teases New Game

✖

Akira Yamaoka has composed the music for nearly every game in Konami's Silent Hill franchise, with Silent Hill: Downpour being the lone exception. In a new interview with Al Hub (translated by @AestheticGamer1), the composer revealed that he is currently working on a new project that will be announced "sometime around summer." It remains to be seen what that new project might be, but the composer did offer a glimmer of hope for those following the rumors of a Silent Hill reboot. In the interview, Yamaoka claimed that the project is something "people may have been hoping to hear about."

The Tweet from @AestheticGamer1 can be found embedded below.

Akira Yamoaka teases his next project will be revealed, "Sometime around summer," and it'll be a project, "people may have been hoping to hear about." https://t.co/Sw0thQzpKT — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) February 4, 2021

It's possible that Yamaoka could be working on something else, entirely. While the composer is best known for his work on the Silent Hill games and films, he has composed the music for a number of other titles, including The Medium, a survival-horror game that released on Xbox Series X/S last month. As such, fans should temper their expectations until something definitive is announced.

Rumors regarding a Silent Hill reboot have been running rampant for quite some time. The most common rumor is that the next game in the series is being developed internally at Sony, or possibly a different Japanese studio. Those rumors remain unconfirmed, but @AestheticGamer1 (who also goes by Dusk Golem), has frequently discussed the project, reiterating back in December that they still believe that it's in the works. The series has remained dormant since the cancellation of Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills in 2015. Since then, Konami has scaled back its video game projects, placing a greater focus on ports and compilations of existing titles.

Regardless of what gets announced next for the composer, fans of the Silent Hill franchise will likely want to stay tuned. After all, Yamaoka's works have long been one of the most beloved aspects of the series. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently and see what he has in store next!

