PS5 Exclusive Silent Hill Will Reportedly Be Revealed This Year

Silent Hill fans have been starving for a new game in the series for quite some time, but it appears that there might finally be some hope on the horizon. Once again, rumors have begun to circulate about a Silent Hill title in the works exclusively for the PlayStation 5. At this time, further information is sparse, but rumors suggest that the game will be revealed at an event in August or September. This latest rumor comes from @AestheticGamer1 on Twitter. While some responders were quick to point out that these rumors have persisted over the years, @AestheticGamer1 replied that they 100% know the current rumor to be factual.

Until this is verified by Konami or Sony fans should still take it with a grain of salt, but it will be interesting to see how the rumor plays out. Konami's interest in creating new games has been limited to ports and compilation games over the last few years, but earlier rumors have suggested that Sony might be handling the development chores on the game. Konami has been open to this sort of thing in the past, with the publisher allowing Nintendo and Silicon Knights to develop Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes exclusively for the GameCube. Given the high demand PlayStation fans have for a new Silent Hill game, it's entirely possible that Sony is funding the game's development in order to give the PS5 a major exclusive.

Last month, elements from the Silent Hill franchise were added to the game Dead by Daylight. Dead by Daylight features a number of guest appearances from horror characters, but the announcement still came as a surprise to fans. Some even speculated that the appearance might be a way of building hype for a new game in the Silent Hill franchise. It remains to be seen whether or not that will prove to be the case, but it it does show that Konami hasn't forgotten about the franchise.

(2/2) exact time is unclear. The two most likely times will be in August/September. August there is planned a State of Play in response to Microsoft's July event with new announcements. September there's a thing planned around TGS. I don't know specifically, I'll tweet when I do. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 6, 2020

