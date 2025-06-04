Silent Hill f Gets Release Date (And It’s Soon)

Silent Hill f has a new trailer and it confirms the game will finally release this year. The Silent Hill series is one of the most beloved horror video game franchises out there, but Konami hasn’t done too much with it over the last decade. The series was gearing up for potentially its most exciting era yet with Hideo Kojima set to helm a new entry in the series with Norman Reedus as the lead protagonist. It looked terrifying and had an all-star team behind it, but it was scrapped and the series laid dormant for about a decade. However, Konami is back bringing Silent Hill back in a big way with multiple new games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Silent Hill 2 Remake was released to critical acclaim last year and there’s even word of DLC coming sometime later this year. Konami is also working on other brand new Silent Hill games that take place across different periods and even locations. Silent Hill f is one of the first games in the series that doesn’t actually take place in the titular series and will follow a young girl in Japan, experiencing all kinds of horrors. The game is designed to be an entry point for newcomers, but there are Easter eggs that connect to the franchise as a whole for fans. It’s unclear exactly what the larger connection to the series is at the moment, though.

With that said, Silent Hill f will release on September 25th for Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PC. A new trailer reveals more of the story, atmosphere, and the gameplay. It looks like it will have traditional Silent Hill combat with pipes and other blunt objects that you can fight threats with. It’s unclear if there will be any gunplay, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Play video

Hopefully, this means we will be getting a new Silent Hill game each year and Silent Hill: Townfall will release next year. It seems like Konami is giving the series space to breathe while also ensuring fans don’t have to wait too long for new entries. It’s not hard to imagine that we might also get new Silent Hill remakes after the success of Silent Hill 2 Remake as well, but Konami has yet to officially announce any more. Either way, it’s great to see Silent Hill back in such a major capacity!

What do you think of the new Silent Hill game? Let me know in the comments.