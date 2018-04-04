Uncharted, Half-Life, Silent Hill: Which Book Will be the Next Third Edition for Collectors?

The quest continues to bring amazing books based off of even more amazing franchises to bookshelves everywhere. Third Editions, which is a French publisher, is looking to fund English translations of their popoular titles based off of franchises like Dark Souls, The Legend of Zelda, and Final Fantasy. In addition to those beloved series, they are also looking at adding even more titles as their stretch goal to make fandom life a little bit better.

The poll can be found here in its final stretches to see what else will be added to the project list. The choices include:

Castlevania

Final Fantasy I – II – III

Final Fantasy IX

Half-Life

Pokemon

Resident Evil

Uncharted

Silent Hill

Persona 5

Skyrim

All heavy hitters in the gaming community and we all know that the Half-Life fandom is both desperate and loyal to the bone (I can say that, I’m shamelessly a part of it). At the time this article was written, the Silent Hill choice was in the lead at 256 votes with Persona 5 in close second at 239. Interested in seeing where your pick ranks? Check out the screenshot below:

Update: The poll is now closed, Silent Hill was the winner! With more than 22% of the votes, fans wanted the spooky nature of Silent Hill in addition to the growing library of those already translated. At this time, that includes Dark Souls, BioShock, Metal Gear Solid, and Final Fantasy VII. You can scoop up any one of those title from the official website right here. We personally can’t recommend the BioShock: From Rapture to Columbia enough, check out the brief synopsis below:

In just three episodes, the BioShock series managed to score some big points amongst players’ hearts. Spiritual successor of System Shock 2, the first BioShock was an Irrational Games’ work, directed by Ken Levine. Set in the 50’s ambiance, with Art Déco levels, progression in BioShock is possible through open and smart game mechanics, inciting the player to be creative and to use its environment. The saga is also filled with many profound and philosophical themes, while involving the player in every of its aspects.

The book is an in-depth investigation into the entire triptych, DLCs included, and offers a clear vision of the games’ development process, game design, stories, themes, influences and music.