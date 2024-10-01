Silent Hill: Townfall Gets First New Update in Nearly 2 Years

A new update on Konami's Silent Hill: Townfall has been provided nearly two years after the game's announcement. Back in October 2022, Konami revealed that it was working on a new entry in the Silent Hill franchise dubbed Townfall. Details on the project were sparse at the time of its reveal, but it was known to be coming about thanks to a collaboration with Annapurna Interactive and No Code. Now, in the wake of a major collapse at Annapurna, new info on the status of Silent Hill: Townfall has been made public.

In a statement on the official Annapurna Interactive X account, it was made clear that recent happenings at the company won't impact work on Silent Hill: Townfall. Despite the future of Annapurna being uncertain at the moment, Konami and No Code remain partners on Townfall and the project will continue onward as normal. Additional info outside of this wasn't provided, but it at least confirms that Townfall is still alive in the midst of what's been going on within Annapurna.

"We deeply apologize for any concerns about Silent Hill: Townfall," Annapurna wrote. "Silent Hill: Townfall will continue to be co-developed by Konami, Annapurna Interactive, and No Code."

For now, Silent Hill: Townfall remains without even a broad launch window as Konami continues to work on the game in secrecy. Townfall is one of two mysterious Silent Hill projects in the works right now, with the other being Silent Hill f. Developed by NeoBards, Silent Hill f is set to be a continuation of the mainline Silent Hill series, although it will be set earlier in the timeline. Rather than center around the titular town, Silent Hill f will also take place in a village in Japan. Like Townfall, Silent Hill f still doesn't have many details whatsoever and has no arrival window.

In the immediate future, Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2 is set to finally launch one week from today on October 8th. The reimagining of the survival-horror classic will be available across PS5 and PC, with its appearance on PlayStation being a timed-exclusive for one year.