Is SisQo a Guest Artist on The Wonderful 101 Remastered Soundtrack?

If there's one thing that SisQo is known for loving, it's thongs. However, the famous R&B artist also has a passion for The Wonderful 101, apparently! SisQo recently showed his love for the title from PlatinumGames on Twitter and Instagram, after receiving his digital copy of The Wonderful 101 Remastered on Nintendo Switch. The game isn't set to release for a few more days, but Kickstarter backers have started to receive their digital copies of the title, and SisQo publicly backed the game a few months ago. This is not the only Switch game that SisQo has expressed some fondness for on social media; like so many other people around the world, he's also playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

In his tweet, SisQo refers to the game's DLC, and makes an unusual comment about being included. During its campaign, The Wonderful 101 Remastered cleared several stretch goals on Kickstarter, which should result in some nice extra content. Players will be treated to a side-scrolling spin-off, as well as a remix soundtrack. That soundtrack will apparently feature a "secret special guest." Whether or not SisQo is that special guest remains to be seen, but it seems like the kind of thing he'd be open to!

Originally released on Wii U back in 2013, The Wonderful 101 puts players in control of a group of superheroes with the ability to combine into different forms known as "Unite Morphs." The Wii U GamePad controller featured a touchscreen, which players used to draw symbols to take on the various Unite Morph forms. This will be retained on Switch, but will be altered for the PlayStation 4 and Steam versions of the game.

Thankx to platinumgames_official for making sure I got my Digital copy of the Wonderful https://t.co/I80J6kCiLK this game and I hope that the DLC plan works out with me included.🤓🐲 https://t.co/lvUIojGlS1 — SisQó (@OfficialSisQo) May 13, 2020

It will be interesting to see if SisQo really is the secret guest artist on the game's remixed soundtrack. It's clear that the artist has a passion for The Wonderful 101, and video games in general, so it could be a fun treat for fans!

