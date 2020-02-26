The Wonderful 101 Remastered Release Date Revealed

The Wonderful 101 Remastered‘s success on Kickstarter has been rather surprising, over these last few weeks. While the title built itself a faithful fanbase on Wii U, the game clearly has piqued the interest of a lot of newcomers, as well. Within hours of the campaign’s start, The Wonderful 101 Remastered blew past its initial goal of $49,102. In total, the game has earned more than $1.75 million, with another 8 days left to go in the campaign! Despite the time remaining, PlatinumGames has announced a release date for the title: May 19th in North America and May 23rd in Europe!

As a result of the campaign’s success, fans will have a handful of extras to look forward to, including a Time Attack Mode, and a sidescrolling spin-off called Luka’s First Mission. Platinum has not given many details about the spin-off, such as whether or not it will be included as a bonus mode in The Wonderful 101: Remastered, or if it will be sold separately. Today, the campaign also cleared the $1.75 million tier, which unlocked an in-game remix soundtrack. The remix soundtrack will also feature what PlatinumGames is referring to as “a secret special guest.” Now that the funding goal has been passed, it will be interesting to find out just who that guest will be!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released in 2013, The Wonderful 101 was originally exclusive to Wii U. In the game, players control a group of superheroes with the ability to combine into different forms known as “Unite Morphs.” In the Wii U version, players were tasked with drawing symbols on the GamePad controller in order to take on different Unite Morph forms. The Nintendo Switch version will use the touch screen in a similar manner, but it is not known at this time how the PS4 and PC versions will do so.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered now has an official general release date! Unite up on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC on May 19 (North America), May 22 (Europe) or June 11 (Japan). #ALLFOR101 pic.twitter.com/XvipObg5AR — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) February 26, 2020

The Wonderful 101: Remastered will retail for $39.99 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. Do you still plan on backing the game on Kickstarter? Are you excited to play the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!