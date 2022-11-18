Skate 4 Makes Major Changes to Off-Board Gameplay

Skate 4 (also just known as Skate) is making major changes to its off-board gameplay. Skate 4 is one of the most anticipated games in quite some time as fans spent years demanding it from EA. The Skate series took off in the late 2000s and early 2010s as it was a refreshing change of pace from the Tony Hawk series. The Tony Hawk games were far more arcade-y, but the Skate series managed to feel a bit more realistic in terms of the actual skating mechanics. Of course, there were some extreme modes such as Hall of Meat which had players jumping off of tall surfaces and doing tricks to injure their character as much as possible for a high score.

One of the elements that lacked in previous games is the "off-board" gameplay. When you got off your skateboard, all you could really do is jog or maybe do some basic rolls in the air while falling. However, developer Full Circle is looking to make it a bit more exciting. In a new episode of the developer's series, The Board Room, they talked more about the advancements they're making in gameplay and the overall vision for the game. One of the key points was that the off-board gameplay will be more engaging. Players will be able to do things like hop fences, climb walls, and more. One mechanic will even let players jump off of their board, grab a pole, swing from it, and land back on their board. It's still in its early stages, but it sounds like a fun way to spice up the movement and tricks in the game.

As of right now, we have no idea when Skate 4 will release. Many hope to see it in 2023, but nothing is guaranteed. As of right now, the team is currently fleshing out its open world map for the full game after putting the old test version seen in playtests and leaks to rest. It's likely we'll see more in the coming months as the game begins to take more of its shape.

