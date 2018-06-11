Skull & Bones Reveals New Trailer

Skull & Bones

This latest trailer comes almost exactly a year after the game was first announced by Ubisoft during last year’s E3 presentation. Featuring some similar at-sea combat that Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Black Flag included, the new game is a multiplayer experience that involves going after treasure and taking on other pirates on the open oceans.

“Enter the Golden Age of Piracy as you sail through rich merchant trade routes. Embody an insatiable pirate captain, dive into the battle for the ruling of the Indian Ocean and become the most feared pirate, alone or with your gang of up to 5 players,” a description of the game on its Steam page reads.

Ubisoft’s official site for Skull & Bones that’s been live for some time and will no doubt soon be updated with the newest trailer for the game shared more details on the game’s features that include the combat and multiplayer experiences mentioned above.

Customize Your Pirate Experience

Choose your captain, recruit your crew and build deadly ships.

Explosive Multiplayer

Enter the Disputed Waters and fight for supremacy in a variety of game modes.

Dominate a Dangerous Open Ocean

A shared open world that reacts as you plunder rich trade routes.

Naval Combat Redefined

Use your weapons, spyglass and even the wind to stalk and destroy your prey

Play Solo or Coop

Raid the Hunting Grounds alone or group with other players to hunt larger prey.

One detail that wasn’t shared during the release of the latest trailer was a release date, but there was some better news revealed than previous announcements might’ve led players to expect. In May, Ubisoft announced that Skull & Bones would be delayed to 2019 at the earliest with a possible release date scheduled out as far as 2020. A release timeframe wasn’t shared in the trailer, but an article from Ubisoft shared shortly afterwards pegs the game for a 2019 release.

When the game was first delayed, Ubisoft said that it needed more time to develop the game and deliver fans the experience that they hoped for.

“In line with previous practices and in view of the acceleration of our digital transformation, growth in back-catalog sales and excellent momentum of recent releases, Ubisoft has decided to give itself more time to develop Skull & Bones to offer players an even more engaging experience,” Ubisoft’s announcement said. “Skull & Bones is now scheduled for release in 2019-20.”

