‘Skyblivion’ Update Reveals Stunning Rework of Dawnfang and Duskfang

Though we still do not have a release date – or even a window – for the highly anticipated Skyblivion fan project, the team behind this ambitious endeavor does make sure that fans get constant updates on progress being made. Bringing the phenomenal game of Oblivion into a more update format with Skyrim, each look we’ve had into the progress being made has left us wanting more. The latest inside look gives us a sneak peek at the Dawnfang and Duskfang weapon variatnt for the game and how its redesign will look within the final product.

In the Facebook post above, you can see the two redesigns up close and personal, and they look absolutely stunning! Designed by Spyros Frigas, the detail in both variants is nothing short of gorgeous and really shows the attention to detail that this team has.

For those that might not be aware of the two variants, when the Hero wields the longsword in the morning, it becomes the Dawnfang. At night, after 6 PM, it becomes the Duskfang. This variant is one of the most powerful weapons in the game owned by Grommok gro-Barak. Even lower level players can reap its benefits!

The steps toward completion on this project made so far is exciting and makes us even more hyped for the full launch. To learn more about the project and how hard these volunteers are working, you can check out their official site here.

“Skyblivion is a volunteer-based project by the TESRenewal modding group. We aim to bring the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series. We are currently in the process of porting and rebuilding Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition.

Upon release, our mod will be completely modular which means that the player will be able to choose what components he/she wants to have installed. This includes all enhancements developed by the team such as our Landscaping Overhaul, Interior Overhaul, City Overhaul, Weapon/Armor Overhaul and much more.

Skyblivion will be completely FREE but In order to play, we require our users to own both Skyrim and Oblivion including their DLCs, without these requirements our installer will not install the mod.”