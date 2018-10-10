This Skyrim Mod Lets You Clone And Romance Yourself

There is no doubt that Skyrim has a plethora of romance options for the Dragonborn to choose from, but ain’t nobody gonna treat you the way you deserve to be treated like yourself. Er, at least that’s the philosophy behind this … interesting mod we found on our favourite haunt: Nexus Mods.

Lets be honest, Argis is overrated, Ghorbash was a bore, Marcurio was sweet but … and don’t even get us started on Lydia “No, I said stealth’ of Whiterun. You want to be treated right, you don’t have to just love your hand – you can love your leg, your heart, your head – everything – because this romance option is … well, you.

The mod itself is called The Doppelganger Follower and the creator described it as, “You can now have yourself as a follower, you can marry yourself, or do what you will with yourself, has unique bow and sword, changes to leather armor when asked to follow.” And if you get annoyed with your taglong? You only have yourself to blame … literally, but this does put a unique spin on traversing the open lands of Tamriel.

You can find, er, yourself in the Sleeping Giant Inn. ‘Normal characters’ will have voice dialogue but if you use the Relationship Dialogue Overhaul mod, your follower/you can have all of the ‘proper’ follower voice options for High Elves, Khajiit females, or Elderly as well.

Another important “but, wait” notation that the creator made was that both the Dawnguard and Dragonborn DLC are required to make this work. To learn more about how to download the mod for yourself and what limitations are pu tin place, you can check out its listing over on Nexus Mods right here.

Because loving yourself is the most important lesson of them all.

Or something.

Skyrim is now available for Xbox One (360), PlayStation 4 (3), PC, and Nintendo Switch. This particular mod is limited only to PC player. Happy gaming!

