Sledgehammer Games Discusses Call Of Duty: WWII Multiplayer Modes, More Additions

Call of Duty: WWII has been gaining a strong community since its release last November, but some fans have been wondering about things in the game, namely with the lack of modes in multiplayer and, more importantly, if Ground War will be coming to the game.

Michael Condrey, the co-founder of WWII‘s development team at Sledgehammer Games, recently took to Reddit to answer fan inquiries, laying out potential plans for what’s to come for the game over the next few months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First, he addressed why the game has a smaller amount of multiplayer modes, insisting that he didn’t want to divide its online community. “Essentially, a fixed number of players is split up across all the modes offered. A large number of modes leads to longer lobby wait times or less ideal pings for the less popular game modes, exacerbated by the need to do lobby matchmaking across every region and time zone on the planet. We have also seen that a large number of modes can feel overwhelming or less accessible to players trying to master the game, which hurts player satisfaction and fan engagement overall,” he explained.

He did, note, however, that the team is committing to adding some new modes to the game down the road. “We enjoyed seeing fans really stoked for the return of Gun Game, and we want to continue supporting that excitement throughout the DLC season ahead. Rest assured, we have a lot of ambition to keep driving hard on game updates and fixes. We’re also as committed as ever to holding a high quality on new experiences, and won’t rush adding a mode into the game if it isn’t balanced and fun for WWII.”

Sadly, though, Ground War won’t be added to the list of modes. “Some of you have asked about the outlook for Ground War in Call of Duty WWII. The reality is that maps built for balance, flow, and good spawns at 6v6 traditionally don’t hold up as well for us when playing 9v9, and this was no different for Ground Game in WWII. We track spawn data for every spawn, on every match, globally since launch, and are happy to report that our bad-spawns are at franchise historic lows. The same couldn’t be said for Ground War with 9v9 teams during development. We considered building unique maps for Ground War, like we built for our War experiences, but that just wasn’t feasible during development given our other game ambitions for MP. I can’t say that Ground War won’t come to WWII eventually, but it’s nowhere on the horizon given our current roadmap.”

So while the lack of Ground War will hurt for some fans, there’s still more than plenty to enjoy in the months ahead, especially with the first DLC, Resistance, coming to PlayStation 4 later this month.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.