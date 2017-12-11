Sledgehammer Games Pleased With Call Of Duty: WWII Feedback

Call of Duty: WWII has been making the rounds for over a month now, but the message is clear – fans are pleased to have the classic style of play back for the series, even if does reach new emotional heights compared to previous games.

Speaking with PlayStation Lifestyle, Sledgehammer studio head and co-founder Michael Condrey was pleased with the feedback, and even took some comments as “heartwarming.”

“[Call of Duty: WWII] is the most personal game that the studio has ever worked on in the sense that we’re touching on amazing history,” he said. “This reflection point. We’re telling the story of the greatest generation, the second great war, a true good versus evil story that celebrates the camaraderie, sacrifice and heroism of common men and women. So, the campaign was really emotional and personal. I spent a lot of time researching veterans, and went all over the world to capture that spirit.”

He also noted the game’s positive reception. “For us, this is our third Call of Duty game, but this is the first one that brings it back to being about the squad. Not a character or one super soldier, but really about that brotherhood that exemplifies what was great about World War II. The campaign is really powerful for us. It tells a story that hasn’t been told in a decade, and fans have been really generous with their feedback. It’s heartwarming.”

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC