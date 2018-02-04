Donnie Yen Confirms Sleeping Dogs Movie Is in Development

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Donnie Yen recently confirmed that a movie adaptation of Sleeping Dogs is underway.

Reports of a movie version of Square Enix’s Sleeping Dogs have been lingering for around a year now when Deadline initially reported that Yen would be starring in the movie. The actor is known for his work in the Rogue One Star Wars film as well as his role in the Ip Man series and looks to be a perfect fit for a movie version of the game.

Yen shared a post on Instagram that showed two side-by-side images that came together to make a clear reference to his upcoming role in the Sleeping Dogs movie. If the images themselves weren’t enough of a hint, Yen captioned the post with a direct reference to the acclaimed game.

“Sometimes great things take a bit of time,” Yen wrote on Instagram. “Sleeping Dog is motion, you guys ready for this?”

In addition to sharing the images on his Instagram account, Yen shared similar messages through Twitter. His tweet linked out to his Facebook page where the same caption referencing Sleeping Dogs was provided, but it included more comparison images that can be seen here.

While Yen’s exact role in the film hasn’t been announced, it’s assumed that he’ll be taking on the role of Wei Shen, the game’s protagonist. Shen operates as an undercover police officer working to infiltrate the Hong Kong Triads in Sleeping Dogs, a character that’s equipped for martial arts bouts, high-speed races, and everything else that the game throws at him. Considering the character’s traits and the roles that Yen is known for, it’s easy to see why the popular actor would be selected to star in the movie.

The Sleeping Dogs game was initially released back in 2012 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC, though it was later re-released for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One in the form of a new Definitive Edition. Details on the rest of the movie’s cast as well as the team working to produce it haven’t been confirmed, though it was initially reported that Neal Moritz’ company Original Film was responsible for producing the movie.