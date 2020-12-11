Smash Bros. and Final Fantasy Fans Are Freaking Out Over Sephiroth
During The Game Awards 2020, Sephiroth was announced as the latest fighter to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. As the antagonist from Final Fantasy VII, Sephiroth is easily one of the most recognizable villains of video game history. The announcement was very much unexpected, as fans of the game assumed Square Enix characters like Geno or Sora might end up in the game. It remains to be seen how the character will play, but it definitely seems like fans of Super Smash Bros. and Final Fantasy alike are quite excited about the announcement, as fans took to social media to gush about the move. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait longer to find out more. Nintendo has announced a presentation related to the character for December 17th at 2 p.m. PT.
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate!
Awesome indeed!
So
Sephiroth?
AWESOME— Sans-ta is coming◢ ◤ (@TrashSinningFox) December 11, 2020
Smash fans are already making plans to main the fighter.
SEPHIROTH IN SMASH THIS IS UNREAL
I CAN MAIN SEPHIROTH IN SMASH THIS IS UNREAL— Chowder @ reading 2️⃣Ha (@hallowthysea) December 11, 2020
We're gonna see a lot of players using Sephiroth!
Don't care what tier Sephiroth is I am maining him— Phantom Thieves (@Phantom88915352) December 11, 2020
Robotnik WHEN, Nintendo???
a villain counterpart except my boy Sonic. NINTENDO PLEEEASE :D
Sephiroth is lit tho
Okay everyone has a villain counterpart except my boy Sonic. NINTENDO PLEEEASE :D Sephiroth is lit tho— TheMentok (@MentokThe) December 11, 2020
It'll definitely look nice next to that Cloud Amiibo!
Sephiroth Amiibo, that is all— Derick “Dr. D” Bentham (@PhantomAnime98) December 11, 2020
It's easily one of the biggest highlights from the show, so far.
the only good things that has happened
- sephiroth killing mario— lounge moth @ kinda hiatus (@jamhalaya) December 11, 2020
- hades winning best action game
- swedish chef
It's wild to see the character interacting with other video game icons.
grabbed the Xenoblade... speechless tbh
When Sephiroth grabbed the Xenoblade... speechless tbh— Dan | SymboliC (@DanSymboliC) December 11, 2020
Unexpected sums it up quite nicely!
not be the fighter anyone expected but hes the fighter we deserve
😍😍
sephiroth might not be the fighter anyone expected but hes the fighter we deserve 😍😍— wrath time (@Matthauw) December 11, 2020