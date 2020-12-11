Smash Bros. and Final Fantasy Fans Are Freaking Out Over Sephiroth

During The Game Awards 2020, Sephiroth was announced as the latest fighter to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. As the antagonist from Final Fantasy VII, Sephiroth is easily one of the most recognizable villains of video game history. The announcement was very much unexpected, as fans of the game assumed Square Enix characters like Geno or Sora might end up in the game. It remains to be seen how the character will play, but it definitely seems like fans of Super Smash Bros. and Final Fantasy alike are quite excited about the announcement, as fans took to social media to gush about the move. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait longer to find out more. Nintendo has announced a presentation related to the character for December 17th at 2 p.m. PT.

