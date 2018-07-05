SNES Classic Edition Back In Stock At Walmart

Still looking at getting your hands on a SNES Classic Edition? Some stores have gotten better at having it in stock, only to be sold out shortly thereafter. But if you’re really looking to add one to your collection, Walmart just might have you covered.

The retail chain’s website is offering the SNES Classic Edition for shipping right now. You can pick it up for $79.99 with free shipping, though it doesn’t look like it’ll be delivering until July 20. More than likely, this is a back-order for the item. However, it still guarantees you’ll have one in your hands mid-month and that certainly beats nothing.

The system comes with the game unit, all the hookups, two controllers and twenty one pre-installed games, including the very rare Star Fox 2. You can find a full feature list for the system below. And for further reference, you can also read our review here, in which we highly recommend it for your gaming den or “man cave.”

The ’90s called; they want their controllers back

Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers are included for instant multiplayer action.

Yep, you read that right: two controllers. Play some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.

Rewind – An all-new feature lets you rewind a minute or more based on your game’s last suspend point. Each game can save up to four suspend points.

My Game Play Demo – This new demo mode will replay your saved Suspend Points as part of the demo game footage instead of using built-in demos.

Frame – Wrap a cool border around your game with the new Frame feature. Some of the frames change color based on the game being played.

Star Fox 2

Don’t miss out on your chance to unlock and play Star Fox 2, the never-before-released sequel to Star Fox. You can even get a little help from the game manual (we won’t tell).

This product not eligible for shipping promotions

What’s In the Box

Miniature Super Nintendo Entertainment System replica with 21 preloaded Super NES games

Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers

One HDMI cable

One USB cable with AC adapter

Operations manual (with a poster on the back!)

21 preloaded Super NES games

Star Fox 2

Super Mario World

Super Mario Kart

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

F-ZERO

Super Metroid

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Punch-Out!!

Super Castlevania IV

Donkey Kong Country

Mega Man X

Kirby Super Star

Final Fantasy III

Kirby’s Dream Course

Star Fox

Yoshi’s Island

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

CONTRA III:THE ALIEN WARS

Secret of Mana

EarthBound

Super Ghouls’n Ghosts

So if you don’t have an SNES Classic yet, here’s your chance to score some gaming goodness!

