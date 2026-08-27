New Collection Featuring 3 SNES Games Releasing This October

A new, nostalgic collection featuring 3 SNES games is set to release this October. More specifically, October 29 via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. While a Nintendo Switch version has been confirmed, there is no word of PlayStation or Xbox last-gen versions, which is to say, PS4 and Xbox One versions. What there is also no word of is a price point for the collection, but it has been revealed that a physical edition will follow in 2027, but only for PS5 and the Nintendo Switch consoles.

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The new announcement comes from Red Art Studios/Red Art Games, who have specifically announced that it will release the Joe & Mac Retro Collection on October 29. As for this collection, it features the following three games: Joe & Mac Caveman Ninja, Congo’s Caper, and Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics. Joe & Mac Caveman Ninja being the 2022 remake of the 1991 Data East classic, Joe & Mac. Meanwhile, Congo’s Caper is a spin-off released by Data East the following year. Lastly, Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics is the sequel to the first game, released in 1994. Altogether, the collection features one remake and two original versions.

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1 Remake, 3 Classics, 5 New Features

Coming with these three games are some new features and upgrades. For example, there will be a rewind feature for all three games that lets players rewind time to go back to any specific point of the game. There are also now save states that allow players to save the game at any point and load said save. On top of this, there are CRT filters, custom gameplay frames, and a new boss rush mode.

As you may know, one of these games — Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics — has been absurdly expensive on the resale market for a long time, largely due to how rare it is. So, in the case of this game in particular, it’s been very inaccessible, even for those with the means and the hardware, to access it. The only option has been paying for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, in addition to having a Switch or Switch 2. Suffice it to say, fans of the nostalgic action platform series are excited for this new release.

“This is awesome. Thank you for making this,” reads one of the comments on the trailer above. Another comment adds: “Congo’s Caper is absolutely fantastic.”

Do these games hold up in 2026? Well, the 2022 remake certainly does. The other two games hold up about as well as many SNES platformers from this era. Pretty well, but unless you have nostalgia for SNES platformers, they probably aren’t going to be for you. If this is the case, the good news is another SNES collection was recently announced.