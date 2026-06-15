SNES Exclusive Trilogy Officially Getting New Re-Release This Month

A trilogy of SNES-exclusive games is officially getting a new re-release this month on PC on June 29. This follows the trilogy of SNES games being re-released earlier this year via the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch release was limited to Japan, though, while this will be a global release via Steam. To this end, this is the first time the nostalgic collection will be available in the West. That said, the collection only supports Japanese, not English, so unless you know Japanese it getting a Western release won’t matter much.

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More specifically, Sting has announced that on June 29 it is going to release Dokapon 3-2-1: Super Collection! on PC via Steam. This is a collection that contains Dokapon Kingdom IV: The Legendary Heroes, Dokapon 3-2-1: Arashi o Yobu Yuujou (Friendship That Stirs the Storm), and Dokapon Gaiden: Flame no Audition. These three games were released exclusively via the SNES between 1993 and 1995, though never in the West. They have been released in the West before, via the Nintendo DS, but they never got an English localization, and the hunt for said localization continues.

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Forgotten SNES Games

“Legend, friendship, and fire—three Dokapon adventures unite in one collection,” reads an official elevator pitch accompanying the trailer above. “It may look like an RPG or a board game… But underneath lies an anything-goes, free-for-all sugoroku RPG experience!”

The three games have not been remastered, according to Sting, but they have been “enhanced.” This enhancement includes the ability to save and load at any point during gameplay, a rewind function, and the ability to adjust the game speed from 0.5x up to 3x. The original manuals are also included along with bonus artwork complete with rare character illustrations by Ami Shibata.

The game’s Steam page does not reveal a price point, nor does it have any information about Steam Deck compatibility. The latter suggests at the very least the PC game will not be Steam Deck Verified when it launches on the Valve platform later this month.

Meanwhile, if this nostalgic release doesn’t tickle your nostalgic innards, there is another SNES cult-classic game being released this month, and sooner, arriving on June 18. This SNES game is Soccer Kid, which arrives just in time for the World Cup.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.