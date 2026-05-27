Cult-Classic SNES Game Returning With New Release Soon

A cult-classic game that launched on Super Nintendo consoles over 30 years ago is now poised to return with a new release. Nowadays, there are countless ways to revisit games from the SNES era. Outside of playing SNES games on original hardware, Nintendo’s Switch Online service features a vast library that contains many of the most notable titles from the platform’s library. For those looking to play some lesser-known Super Nintendo gems, though, a new opportunity will present itself in June thanks to a new port.

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Coming by way of QUByte Interactive, Soccer Kid is set to return in the form of Soccer Kid Collection. Originally released in 1993 on Amiga platforms, Soccer Kid is a side-scrolling platformer that tasks players with taking down foes with a soccer ball rather than powerful jumping attacks. For those in North America, Soccer Kid didn’t arrive in the region until it was ported to Super Nintendo consoles in 1994. In the years to come, Soccer Kid would be ported to a variety of other platforms, including PS1, Jaguar, and Game Boy. It never ended up becoming a household name, but reviews for Soccer Kid were largely positive across all of its various releases.

As for this new version of the game, Soccer Kid Collection is set to launch next month on June 18th. The “collection” part of this release stems from the fact that it includes emulations of both the SNES and MS-DOS versions of Soccer Kid. This new iteration of the platforming classic will be arriving across virtually all platforms, which include PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

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QUByte Interactive has tactically lined up this launch of Soccer Kid Collection to coincide with the upcoming 2026 World Cup. The event, which is set to begin on June 11th, is the biggest soccer tournament on the planet and garners more interest than just about any other sporting event when it transpires every four years. As such, with so many eyes expected to be on the World Cup while it runs from June through July, QUByte figured that this was the perfect time to bring back Soccer Kid for a new generation of players.

If you’re looking to pick up Soccer Kid Collection for yourself, the game fortunately won’t cost very much. Soccer Kid Collection is set to retail for only $9.99 and will be available only in a digital capacity for all platforms.

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