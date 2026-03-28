Best SNES Game of All Time Reportedly Getting Switch 2 Remake Soon

The best SNES game of all time is reportedly getting a Nintendo Switch 2 remake, and getting it soon. Of course, the title of “best SNES game” is a debate, and has been a debate since the 1990s. Four games reasonably have a claim to this title: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario World, Super Metroid, and Chrono Trigger. There are Nintendo fans and SNES nostalgics who will passionately go to bat for all four of these games. Those who are in the Super Metroid camp will be happy to know it is supposedly getting a remake, and getting one soon.

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Recently, Nate the Hate — the most prominent Nintendo insider in the industry right now — leaked much of Nintendo’s 2026 and 2027 lineups. What is interesting is that everything Nate the Hate said was shared by an anonymous poster several days before it was shared by Nate the Hate, who bolstered his reports with some specifics, all of which this anonymous poster also shared. The overlap is uncanny and has caught the attention of Nintendo fans. And in particular, Nintendo fans are interested in what the anonymous leaker shares that Nate the Hate did not say, which is that a remake of Super Metroid for the Nintendo Switch 2 is in the works, and will be released “soon.”

The anonymous leaker goes by “Malo932,” and they are a random YouTube commentator. Normally, a random YouTube commentator is not worth paying attention to; however, six days before Nate the Hate dropped his latest report, Malo932 shared all of the same information. This includes a new Star Fox game releasing in June, a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time also releasing this year, a new Switch sports title, and a new 3D Mario game coming in 2027. Adding to this, they claim a remake of Super Metroid is releasing “soon.” Unfortunately, there is no elaboration on what “soon” means.

This could be one of the strangest and biggest coincidences of all time, but it’s too crazy to simply ignore. So far, there has been no additional comment from the user, and, of course, Nintendo has not commented on any of this information either. If either of these things changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, remember to take what is here with a grain of salt.

All of that, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.