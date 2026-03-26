Remaster of 2003 PS2 and Xbox Classic Coming to Switch and Switch 2 Next Week

A remaster of a PS2 and OG Xbox classic game from 2003 is coming to both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 next week, on March 31, after coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X earlier this month. The Switch and Switch 2 versions were supposed to release alongside these other versions on March 3, but were delayed at the last second. Next week, Nintendo users will finally get the chance to revisit the 23-year-old classic, after forking over $24.99.

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More specifically, on March 31, the Nintendo eShop on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 will be updated with Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered from Crystal Dynamics. The original game was released back in 2003 by the same developer, Crystal Dynamics, and publisher Eidos Interactive. For PlayStation fans, the game was notably directed by Amy Hennig, the creator of the Uncharted series. It is the fifth and final game in the series, and was released to a Metacritic range of 70 to 75. Its remaster, meanwhile, has a similar range of 69 to 76 on Metacritic.

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What’s New With the Remaster

While this game is not the original 2003 version in its all nostalgia glory, it is a remaster, not a remake, so it’s essentially the same game as the original, just modernized. In this case, the modernization includes high-definition graphics, “refined” controls, and a “modernized” game camera. Those who prefer the original, nostalgic graphics do have the option to toggle to the original graphics at any time during the game. There is also a new photo mode, new alternate character skins, and a new lore reader. Lastly, and perhaps most notably, there is unreleased content and “lost levels” that were cut during the development of the original game.

Those on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch 2 who plan on picking up this remaster when it hits the eShop next week should expect a runtime of about 10 hours. This is an average, though, so you may come a little bit under or over this runtime.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.