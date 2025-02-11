Sniper Elite: Resistance Update Improves Performance

Video game developer and publisher Rebellion launched Sniper Elite: Resistance just a few weeks ago for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Although it doesn’t seem to be a huge step forward for the nearly 20 year old franchise, it still features the tried and true gameplay fans of the series have come to expect. Now that the dust has settled a bit since its release, Rebellion is supporting the shooter with an update less than two weeks after launch.

The latest patch for Sniper Elite: Resistance (as reported by MP1st) is pretty small. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t needed. The shooter already performs well, but these will be welcome improvements to dedicated snipers playing the latest Rebellion release. There are just two items in this hotfix. Recently implemented, the small update adds general performance improvements, and visual fixes for some menu components. It has only been a little over a week since the game released, so it makes sense this new update is smaller than maybe players might want. Currently, the developer has a “Known Issues” page that lists issues the studio is investigating. Surely, there will be a patch in the future that will fix some of these problems.

The known issues for Sniper Elite: Resistance are both general and mission-specific issues that have plagued players. Rebellion does iterate that these problems are not necessarily affecting all players, but have been reported by users. They also state that a proper patch is coming soon, but can’t give out a specific date just yet. Anyone wanting to see what the known issues are at the time of this writing, it will be available at the bottom of this page.

All things considered, Sniper Elite: Resistance‘s performance is solid. According to gaming tech experts Digital Foundry, they applaud the game’s strong performance on both higher-end consoles, as well as the less powerful Xbox Series S.

“Fortunately, performance is strong, logging a solid 60fps on the higher-end consoles, and a locked 30fps on Series S,” says Digital Foundry’s Oliver Mackenzie. “That consistent update is a bit of a breath of fresh air, and comes without caveats or compromises.”

Upon its release, Sniper Elite: Resistance received an average score of 75 based on 35 critic reviews on the review aggregate site Metacritic. For players somewhat interested, but aren’t quite willing to shell out at least $59.99 for the game, it is available via Xbox Game Pass.

And as promised, here are the known issues currently with the game as listed by Rebellion:

Known Issues

General

Heavy stuttering affecting some PC users especially during Kill Cam

Pistole Perfectionist medal unlocked incorrectly

Karabiner 98 – Issues unlocking certain attachments

Satchel charges sometimes disappear from player’s inventory

Mission Specific Issues