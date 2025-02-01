Xbox Game Pass Has a New Day One Release Now Available

While the month of January has come and gone, 2025 has a great many surprises in store for Xbox Game Pass holders. Despite many first-party games from Xbox Games Studios on their way, like South of Midnight and DOOM: The Dark Ages, Day One third-party titles are rarities as new exclusives. A few have been announced for the year, with Atomfall and Ninja Gaiden 4 being the more notable examples. Now, one brand-new title is on the service and is already a well-welcomed guest for subscribers from an iconic series many call the best in it’s genre.

During the initial reveal, Sniper Elite: Resistance was announced to be released onto Xbox Game Pass on Day One. The game, which comes from the acclaimed third-person shooter series Sniper Elite, will join the previous installment, Sniper Elite 5, on the service. It will be available to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The series is well-known for its intricately crafted sniping system and, of course, the iconic X-Ray kill cams, which show, in vivid detail, the outcome of your shots on objects and humans. Think of it like Mortal Kombat’s X-Ray shots, just more in-depth and realistic. Sniper Elite 5, for some, was the best to do said mechanic, so its return in Resistance is a sure sign that it’s bigger and better.

Coincidentally, Sniper Elite: Resistance takes a lot from Sniper Elite 5, as the title uses many of the same maps and weapons, as well as gameplay. However, it does separate itself with a new protagonist, story, and modes, like Propaganda Missions from Resistance fighters throughout maps. In terms of reviews, it’s currently at 73 for Xbox consoles on Metacritic. Despite the similarities with the predecessor, critics cited the fun gameplay, exciting campaign, and always-solid shooting mechanics as highlights.

What to Expect from Sniper Elite: Resistance

As per the official description on Xbox, “Offering unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth and tactical third-person combat, Sniper Elite: Resistance turns the attention of the award-winning series towards a hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France. In a gripping new story that runs parallel with Sniper Elite 5, Harry Hawker, agent of the Special Operations Executive (SOE), takes the lead for the first time as he discovers an insidious new Wunderwaffe – something so powerful, it guarantees the Nazis will win the war. Working with the French Resistance, this deadly addition to the Reich’s arsenal must be eliminated. Multiple Kill List targets, and different infiltration and extraction points give you an unequalled choice with how to accomplish objectives and create your own playstyle. The full campaign can also be experienced in co-op. Fight against the Nazi war machine with an ally to share weapons, items and tactical know-how, as well as help each other get back in the fight when you go down during firefights.”

Sniper Elite: Resistance is available now on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The title is also available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.