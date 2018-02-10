SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Debuts New Costume Trailer

Today, SNK released an all-new trailer for their upcoming crossover fighting game, SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy. The latest trailer dives into the various costumes that each character will be able to wear, splitting them into three factions, which means that each available heroine will have up to three outfits to use. Players have also been given a better look at the game’s various stages, many of which call back to story beats from the cast’s past games or specific locations from their respective games. Check out the trailer below, then scroll down to find out more about the various costumes available for the roster:

The three available costume styles are being labeled as Classic, Heroines, and Alternative, the last of which is the category for the set of costumes that are quite obviously fan service. Leona, Mai, Yuri, Nakoruru, Athena, and Kula are all shown in the trailer in these various looks, with some more modest than others. While a lot of these outfits fit character personalities well (like Mai wearing more “grown up” outfits while characters like Kula end up in Swan Lake frills) concerns were raised in a recent interview with the producer, Yasuyuki Oda, about why the heroines are wearing what they wear. According to Oda, there’s actually a reason.

“They’re not just wearing these costumes because we wanted them to,” said Oda. “There’s a full story behind it which we can’t really go into details about at this moment, but if you play the story I think our fans would better understand why they were put in this situation. We made an effort to make sure the image of our characters will stay the same, even after people play this game.”

Some of the heroines (except Mai, who is infinitely living her best life no matter what she wears) seem to be as weirded out by their assigned outfits as the fans are, but Oda said that the team behind the designs is aiming to focus on the “cute aspects” and “elegant-ness” of SNK’s heroines. Time will tell if that works out for them, but at the very least, seeing the girls get the spotlight in their own crossover game (with classic KOF-style matches) is enough to keep this writer hooked until launch day.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy will release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 later this year.

Source: GameInformer