‘Snowboarding The Next Phase’ On Nintendo Switch Next Week From Former ‘SSX’ and ‘Skate’ Developers

The Nintendo Switch has yet to get its dose snowboarding love, what with the cancellation of Ubisoft’s Steep and the lingering rumors about Nintendo’s 1080 Snowboarding making a comeback. But that will change next week, as Session Games, teaming alongside Red Bull, will bring Snowboarding The Next Phase to the console.

Now, before you go, “Sigh, another generic sports game,” not so fast. This actually has a pretty talented team behind it, folks that previously worked on such EA franchises as Skate and SSX. Not to mention that it actually looks pretty rad, based on the trailer provided above.

Along with showcasing your riding skills, Snowboarding The Next Phase also features role-playing elements, as you can collect and upgrade your rider’s gear as provided by sponsors over the course of your career.

Here are the full features included within the game:

An action-sports RPG with a strong focus on authentic backcountry snowboard action.

RIDE to beat missions and WIN new gear and items from your sponsors.

COLLECT and UPGRADE gear and equipment to increase your score and become the best.

COMPETE against other players and in special events for exclusive items and gear.

60+ levels in 11 different locations including Alaska, Russia, Japan, and British Columbia.

Full-on support for Album: Capture epic powder carves, big drops, and massive tricks from both Follow and Drone camera views.

Real life pros. Real life brands. Learn from the best riders in the world. Ride the best and latest snowboard gear. Everything you need to access the steepest lines and the freshest powder, including snowcats, drones, and helicopters.

Considering we’re not getting a new SSX or Skate game right away (if at all), we’ll definitely take what we can get. And Snowboarding definitely looks like fun for fans of the genre, especially with its local co-op to go along with that photo mode. Because what better way to show off than in front of a friend?

Snowboarding The Next Phase will release on Nintendo Switch on January 10.

(Hat tip to Nintendo Life for the scoop!)

